S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.41% of S&P Global worth $3,556,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

S&P Global traded up $0.07, reaching $207.49, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,816,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $144.68 and a 1 year high of $208.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

