SP Plus (SP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SP. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

SP Plus traded down $0.80, reaching $38.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 100,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,704. The firm has a market cap of $857.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,174,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,121,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 266,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

