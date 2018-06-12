Adviser Investments LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 664.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWX stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $544.00 and a 12-month high of $559.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

