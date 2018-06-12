Sprint Corp (S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 88,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $574,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,490,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,936,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,899,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,428,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 125,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 342.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,906,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 3,797,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 0.63. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

