State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,700 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Yandex worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $36,688,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56,111 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $3,419,000. Calixto Global Investors LP raised its position in Yandex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 1,323,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,720 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $167,376,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Yandex stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,022. Yandex has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 2.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Yandex had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Yandex will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

