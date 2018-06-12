Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $552.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.93% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%. analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,216.9% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,241,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,948,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,022,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

