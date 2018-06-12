Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,777. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,222,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

