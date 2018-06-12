Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCON. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Shares of Superconductor Technologies opened at $0.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,317.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. research analysts predict that Superconductor Technologies will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superconductor Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 735,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.97% of Superconductor Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.