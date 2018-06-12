Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,024 iShares Morningstar Large Value (JKF)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large Value stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379. iShares Morningstar Large Value has a twelve month low of $95.13 and a twelve month high of $112.57.

iShares Morningstar Large Value Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

