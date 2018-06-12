Synovus Financial Corp Has $125,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 225.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Insurance by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 119,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.54 per share, with a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Insurance traded down $0.04, reaching $20.63, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 45,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,735. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $874.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.11%. analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.