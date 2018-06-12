Syntel (SYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.58 Million

Brokerages expect Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) to report sales of $234.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syntel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.01 million to $246.67 million. Syntel posted sales of $226.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Syntel will report full-year sales of $954.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.90 million to $972.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $975.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $962.66 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syntel.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 504.52% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, VP Rahul B. Aggarwal sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $47,988.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $53,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,877 shares of company stock worth $103,658. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Syntel by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syntel in the 1st quarter valued at $3,211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Syntel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Syntel in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Syntel by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 829,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syntel traded down $0.43, reaching $31.46, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 327,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,967. Syntel has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

