T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $321,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

