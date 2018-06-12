Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after buying an additional 396,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,020,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 139,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

TTM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,741. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.