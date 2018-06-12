TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,846,600.00 in Stock

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 70,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,846,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,925. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. TechTarget has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $29.53.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 295,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 154,516 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 85.2% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 749,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 344,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 131,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.