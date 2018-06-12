Tenet Healthcare (THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the lowest is $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 63.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare traded up $0.77, reaching $34.47, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,804,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,045. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

