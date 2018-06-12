Tenet Healthcare (THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the lowest is $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 63.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare traded up $0.77, reaching $34.47, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,804,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,045. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

