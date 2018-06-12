Alambic Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.90. 1,716,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

