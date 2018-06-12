TMX Group Ltd (X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

In other TMX Group news, insider Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$606,841.80.

TSE:X opened at C$82.33 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$64.81 and a 52 week high of C$83.41.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33. The firm had revenue of C$207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

