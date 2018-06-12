Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Raised by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,264,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296,812 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,437,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,261,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,137,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,332,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,484,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. 999,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,338. The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.5239 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.