Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tower International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Tower International traded down $0.05, reaching $32.05, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 73,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Tower International has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $644.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Tower International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $563.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Tower International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tower International will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Tower International’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tower International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Tower International by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 31,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tower International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

