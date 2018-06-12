Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $626,504.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,496 shares of company stock worth $4,819,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies opened at $130.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

