Trevali Mining (TV) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.75 price objective on Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TV. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$1.16 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$145.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$228.30 million. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

In other news, Director Russell David Ball purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Also, insider Paul David Keller sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$40,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,086 shares of company stock worth $68,179 and sold 405,900 shares worth $492,167.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

