Tudor Pickering Lowers Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp opened at $29.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

