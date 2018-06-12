Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,568 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 251,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 120,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp traded down $0.22, reaching $51.23, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 5,159,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,687. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

