Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4247555672772 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical opened at $79.81 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,319 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $454,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,484 shares of company stock worth $1,991,547. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

