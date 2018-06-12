Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 72,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 200,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.