Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 399.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,132,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,370,000 after buying an additional 3,304,902 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,905,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,249,000 after buying an additional 804,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,323,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,088,000 after buying an additional 792,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,462,000 after buying an additional 565,536 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group traded down $0.20, reaching $253.58, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,566,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,767. The company has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,619 shares of company stock worth $17,892,385. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

