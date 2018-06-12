Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.25% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 48,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on USAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

USAP stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

