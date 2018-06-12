Vail Resorts (MTN) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTN. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.13.

NYSE:MTN opened at $271.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.45. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $197.48 and a one year high of $288.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

