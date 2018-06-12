Vale (VALE) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Vale opened at $13.69 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vale has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Vale had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vale by 247,063.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vale by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Vale by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,694,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vale by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

