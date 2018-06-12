ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR opened at $14.21 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the natural gas transportation, storage, and regasification business in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines for the primary and secondary transport of gas to distribution points; and natural gas regasification services, as well as operates underground storage facilities.

