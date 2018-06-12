ValuEngine Lowers Mercadolibre (MELI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.05.

Shares of Mercadolibre opened at $297.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 2.00. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $320.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $292.65 per share, with a total value of $499,846.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $98,072,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $52,819,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,046,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $44,658,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 50.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,955,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

