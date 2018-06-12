Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $8.75 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 7,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,929 shares in the company, valued at $543,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,817,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,170,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

