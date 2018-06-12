Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $50.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.31. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.