VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 840.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded down $0.05, hitting $22.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,180,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,174,992. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $25.58.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

