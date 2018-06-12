Vera Bradley (VRA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 17th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on Vera Bradley and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,411. The firm has a market cap of $525.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,993,246.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $27,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,435,034 shares of company stock worth $23,697,034. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $4,612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 303,858 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 275,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

