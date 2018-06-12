Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Share Price

Media headlines about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2497215711773 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

VCYT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. analysts expect that Veracyte will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

