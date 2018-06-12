Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIVE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical opened at $2.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.47. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 269.24% and a negative return on equity of 437.98%. research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 127,198 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.