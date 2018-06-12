Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Walmart (WMT) a $85.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Thursday, May 17th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Walmart traded down $0.20, reaching $84.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 8,058,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,581. Walmart has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,961,588 shares of company stock worth $335,519,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,526,000 after acquiring an additional 440,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,738,000 after acquiring an additional 484,188 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

