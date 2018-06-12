Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $25.28 Million Stake in Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,156.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $26,021.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,758.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of Waste Management traded up $0.34, reaching $83.90, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,932. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.