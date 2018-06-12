5,910 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. RPTC Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $45.14 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

