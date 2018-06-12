WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,807,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,834,000 after purchasing an additional 560,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,959,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,585 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. 2,142,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,072. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.08. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

