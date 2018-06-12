Wedbush Boosts Epizyme (EPZM) Price Target to $25.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, May 18th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,901. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Epizyme by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 579,662 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Epizyme by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 204,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 359,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after acquiring an additional 462,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

