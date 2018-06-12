WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 1.7% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of WestRock worth $44,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 672.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WestRock by 1,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 3,666.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock traded up $0.38, reaching $61.82, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,134. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

