WhaleCoin (WHL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,402.00

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, WhaleCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. WhaleCoin has a total market cap of $463,019.00 and $75,402.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.79 or 0.07525260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 9,897,628 coins. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

