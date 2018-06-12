Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 18th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,973. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 22,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.