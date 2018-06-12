Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Share Price

News stories about Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willdan Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.8743299321831 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Willdan Group opened at $28.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Willdan Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $127,990.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

