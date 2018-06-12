Wilton Resources Inc (WIL) Insider Emmanuel Malterre Acquires 14,000 Shares

Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL) insider Emmanuel Malterre bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Emmanuel Malterre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Emmanuel Malterre bought 8,000 shares of Wilton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

Shares of Wilton Resources opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Wilton Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.47.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

