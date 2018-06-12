Wingstop (WING) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wingstop earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.7557063850424 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Wingstop traded down $0.56, hitting $51.99, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 638,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,337. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $314,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,064. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

