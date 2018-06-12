Yingli (YGE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yingli (NYSE:YGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Yingli opened at $1.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. Yingli has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Yingli (NYSE:YGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.39 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Yingli will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yingli

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects.

