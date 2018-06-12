Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx Inc (AYX) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. KeyCorp upgraded Alteryx to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of Alteryx opened at $39.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

In other Alteryx news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,720,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock worth $21,349,000 and sold 263,176 shares worth $9,008,736. 39.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

